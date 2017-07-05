Burglar causes damage in laundromat

Salina Police were called to Speedy Wash, a laundromat located at 514 E. Iron, Monday morning for a reported burglary.

The burglary was said to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. on July 2 and 6:28 a.m. on July 3. According to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman, an unknown suspect(s) damaged the change and soap vending machines, stealing about $400.

Damages totaled $5,700. There were no signs of forced entry.