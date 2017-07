COLDWATER, Kan. (AP) — Searchers of Lake Coldwater in southern Kansas’ Comanche County have found a 12-year-old drowning victim.

Searchers with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism found the girl’s body shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than two hours after the girl went missing while swimming.

The girl’s name was not immediately released.

Coldwater Lake is about 130 miles west of Wichita.