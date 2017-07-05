82-year-old Salina man strikes 61-year-old woman, boy on motorized wheelchair

Police say an 82-year-old Salina man hit a 61-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy who were crossing the street on a motorized wheelchair Monday morning.

Donald Weers was eastbound on Walnut and attempting to turn north onto Santa Fe when he struck the wheelchair with his 2002 Ford Ranger, according to Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman. The woman and the boy riding the motorized wheelchair were in the crosswalk at the time, he added.

According to the accident report, the woman complained of pain in her hip, back and face and possibly had several broken ribs. The boy had abrasions and a possible broken right clavicle. They were both transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to pedestrians at a crosswalk.