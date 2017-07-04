Police: Teen jailed for shooting death of Kansas 18-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made a teen suspect in custody.

Just before 12:30 a.m. June 26, police responded to a report of a shooting near 10th Street and SW Billard in Topeka, according to a media release.

First responders found victim identified as Justice T. Mitchell, 18, with a life-threatening gunshot wound in a fast-food restaurant parking lot. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

On Tuesday July 4, police arrested a 17-year-old suspect for the shooting death. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office is considering possible charges.