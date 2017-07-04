The Salina Post

LINDSBORG — Pamela Mastin, 63, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017. Pamela was a wonderful woman of faith who died knowing she would be going home to sit at the feet of her heavenly father.

She leaves behind: her husband, Wilfred Mastin; children, Crystal Shuler, David Shuler, Jason Shuler, Cheri Crook (Jerry), and Shaun Mastin

(Carol); adopted children, Jacob, Joseph, and Sylvia Mastin; three sisters; two brothers; numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, and many more whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvia and Robert Nelson; and brother, Cliff Nelson.

Memorial service will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Salina.

Memorials to the family for expenses, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

