Joellyn J Bishop, 76, Salina, passed away Thursday June 29, 2017.

Mrs. Bishop was born Nov. 11, 1940, in Scott City, and spent her formative years growing up in Leoti. She attended Southwestern College in Winfield, until she turned her focus onto being a loving mother and homemaker. She had a strong faith in God, and she was prepared to enjoy eternity with her Lord Jesus Christ.

Survivors include: sons, Ty Wood (Laura), of Lakeville, Minn., and Fritz Wood, of Lenexa; stepdaughter, Teri Bishop, of Fairway; stepson, Craig Bishop of Hutchinson, Minn.; grandchildren, Tyson Wood, Kelly Wood, Fritz Wood, Michael Wood, Daniel Wood, Catie Wood, and James Price; brothers, Bill Jaeger (Carol), of Stoneham, Colo., Chuck Jaeger (DiAnne), of Lakin, Ray Jaeger of Leoti, and Tim Jaeger (Sheryl), of Wichita; and sisters, DeeAnn Wilken of Leoti, Alberta Shafer (Jim), of Hutchinson, Kan., and Susan Wedel (Frank) of Leoti.

Mrs. Bishop was preceded in death by her husband, Max Delmer Bishop; and parents, Daniel Frederick Jaeger and the former Lena Annette Green.

Visitation will be from noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, and until noon Thursday, July 6, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina, with the family will receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Covenant Church, 205 Wyoming St., Leoti, with burial in Leoti Cemetery.

Memorials to: “Samaratan’s Purse” in care of the funeral homes.

Price and Sons Funeral Home, Leoti, is in charge of Leoti services.