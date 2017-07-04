EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Carl “Harvey” Holmgren, 90, formerly of Salina, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017. He was born Dec. 10, 1926, in Lindsborg, the son of Edith (Andersson) and Carl G. Holmgren.

Harvey worked for Dodge Agency, selling real estate; Homestead Savings and Loan, making home loans; Waddell Cadillac, finance manager; and Ryan Mortuary. He was a member of Salina Elks Lodge No. 0718, American Legion Post No. 0062, and United Commercial Travelers Council 31. He loved dancing, hunting, fishing, boating and the Holmgren cabin at Kanopolis Lake. He taught many to hunt, fish and water ski.

Survivors include: his daughter, Sondra and husband John L. Kasserman, of Excelsior Springs; granddaughter, Jennifer Kasserman, of Kansas City, Mo.; sister, Phyllis and husband Paul E. Erickson, of Frisco, Texas; brother, Dale O. Holmgren and wife Helen, of Taiwan, Taiwan; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores in 2011; son, Terry in 1991; and brother, Lloyd in 1984.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Salina, with burial in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at the church on Friday. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church.