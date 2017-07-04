Bald eagle released back into wild in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A bald eagle that was rescued earlier this year by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies has been set free.

The bird was released back into the wild Tuesday near K-42 highway and the Ninnescah River.

The bird flew off back into the wild following its release.

A group of Sedgwick County firefighters and deputies helped rescue it in April after somebody reported a bald eagle that was down at Lake Afton. The bird was emaciated and was trying to fly.

It was taken at that time to the Eagle Valley Raptor Center near Cheney for rehabilitation.