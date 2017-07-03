Willis Jacob ”Bill” Brull, 89, of Salina passed away peacefully June 29, 2017 in his home. Willis was born September 12, 1927 in Hays, Kansas. He graduated from Ward High School Kansas City. After high school he joined the Coast Guard. He married Margie Hildebrandt on April 15, 1961. Bill and Margie raised three children Gerald (Jerry), Annette, James, (Jim) . Bill was a member of transportation communication union and American Legion Post Salina 62. Former member of veteran of foreign wars post #6420 and Knights of Columbus council #3146. He had 36 years with the Union pacific Railroad as station agent.

Bill was a family man and loved his family very much.

Survivors are: his wife, Margie, brother, Elmer Brull son, Jerry Brull (Sharilyn), daughter, Annette Archer, son Jim Brull (Dana). His grand-children are; step grand-daughter, Ashley Pfannenstiel (T.J); grand-sons, Travis Archer, and Jake Brull and grand-daughters:, Kate Brull and Sarah Archer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 of his siblings. Bill chose to have no visitation. There will be a graveside service at 10:00 am on Wednesday July 5, 2017 in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Lincoln, Ks.

Memorials to: Tammy Walkers Cancer Center, or St Mary’s Catholic Church.