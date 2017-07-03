Smackdown! Trump in tweet trouble again

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on television personalities, journalists and political rivals feel like something straight out of the pro wrestling circuit. And that may not be a coincidence.
Trump has long been associated with the game. And wrestling aficionados say he has borrowed its time-tested tactics to cultivate the ultimate antihero character. That’s someone who wins at all costs, incites outrage and follows nobody’s rules but his own.
On Sunday, Trump’s apparent fondness for wrestling emerged again. He tweeted mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit outside a wrestling ring. The man’s face is obscured by the CNN logo.
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
The video appeared to be a doctored version of Trump’s 2007 appearance on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.
