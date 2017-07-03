Salina man arrested after allegedly making sexual proposals at aquatic park

Salina Police arrested Darris Thomas, of Salina, this weekend after he allegedly made sexual proposals to two underage females at a Salina aquatic park. According to a police spokesperson, Thomas had an outstanding warrant for another sexual encounter with a minor that was said to have occurred in a McDonald’s bathroom.

Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said police were dispatched to a residence around 1 p.m. on June 30 after two teenage females told a family member that they were approached by a man making sexual proposals at Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, located at 701 Kenwood Park Dr.

The victims did not know the suspect’s name but gave police a description of the man, which they passed on to Kenwood Cove. On July 1, Capt. Sweeney said that authorities received a call from a Kenwood Cove employee, saying that a man matching the description was at the aquatic park.

Salina Police made contact with 31-year-old Thomas. He was taken into custody after officers found methamphetamines in his bag and it was determined that he had an outstanding warrant.

Capt. Sweeney said that the outstanding warrant linked back to a sexual encounter that occurred around 8 p.m. on June 11 at the McDonald’s at 701 S. Broadway.

Management called authorities after Thomas allegedly locked himself in a bathroom with a teenage female. Thomas and the teenage female came out of the bathroom when police arrived. Capt. Sweeney said that the teenager told the officers that she was 16 and consented to the sexual encounter.

Thomas was not arrested that day. Capt. Sweeney said that a further investigation by Salina Police revealed that the female was actually 15 and could not legally give consent. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Thomas.