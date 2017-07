Royals’ Perez, Vargas named to American League All-Star roster

MIAMI (AP) – Royals pitcher Jason Vargas and catcher Salvador Perez have been named to the 2017 MLB All-Star roster for the American League.

This marks the first All-Star game for Vargas, the 5th for Perez who will make his fourth consecutive start at catcher.

Eric Hosmer lost out to Toronto’s Justin Smoak at 1st base. Hosmer had led the voting up to this week.

Mike Moustakas has a chance to make the roster on the Final Vote ballot.

Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado were among 12 first-time starters elected Sunday for the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11, the most since voting was returned to fans in 1970.

Just one player was picked from the World Series champion Cubs: reliever Wade Davis, who wasn’t even with Chicago when it ended a 108-year title drought last fall. The Cubs had seven All-Stars last season.

Two of the first-time starters are from the Houston Astros, who have the best record in the major leagues: shortstop Correa and outfielder George Springer. Second baseman Jose Altuve was elected to his third start.

Houston pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. were picked, as well, giving the Astros five All-Stars, tied for the most with the New York Yankees, Cleveland and Washington. Keuchel is hurt and won’t pitch.