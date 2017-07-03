Possible spinal fracture from Thursday evening accident

According to the accident report that was released today, 36-year-old Michelle Simpson-Nelson was the driver of a black pickup that crashed into a tree early Thursday evening.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that Simpson-Nelson, of Salina, was driving westbound when she crossed the centerline, striking a sign and a tree on the south side of the 700 block of South Phillips.

The 1997 Dodge Dakota had damage to the front and left side of the vehicle. Simpson-Nelson was transported the hospital with a possible spinal fracture.

The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

First responders were sent to the intersection of South Phillips and South Street around 4 p.m. for an accident with at least one reported injury.

The accident involved a black pickup, that appeared to have struck a tree causing damage to the front and drivers side of the vehicle.

The cause of the accident or an injury update was not immediately available.