The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Possible spinal fracture from Thursday evening accident

by 1 Comment

Photo by Rocky Robinson

According to the accident report that was released today, 36-year-old Michelle Simpson-Nelson was the driver of a black pickup that crashed into a tree early Thursday evening.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that Simpson-Nelson, of Salina, was driving westbound when she crossed the centerline, striking a sign and a tree on the south side of the 700 block of South Phillips.

The 1997 Dodge Dakota had damage to the front and left side of the vehicle. Simpson-Nelson was transported the hospital with a possible spinal fracture.

The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Photo by Rocky Robinson

–Original Story–

First responders were sent to the intersection of South Phillips and South Street around 4 p.m. for an accident with at least one reported injury.

The accident involved a black pickup, that appeared to have struck a tree causing damage to the front and drivers side of the vehicle.

The cause of the accident or an injury update was not immediately available.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Still being investigated? What would make someone cross the centerline and hit a tree in the day time…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *