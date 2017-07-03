Possible spinal fracture from Thursday evening accident

According to the accident report that was released today, 36-year-old Michelle Simpson-Nelson was the driver of a black pickup that crashed into a tree early Thursday evening.
Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that Simpson-Nelson, of Salina, was driving westbound when she crossed the centerline, striking a sign and a tree on the south side of the 700 block of South Phillips.
The 1997 Dodge Dakota had damage to the front and left side of the vehicle. Simpson-Nelson was transported the hospital with a possible spinal fracture.
The accident occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.
–Original Story–
First responders were sent to the intersection of South Phillips and South Street around 4 p.m. for an accident with at least one reported injury.
The accident involved a black pickup, that appeared to have struck a tree causing damage to the front and drivers side of the vehicle.
The cause of the accident or an injury update was not immediately available.
Comments
Chocolate Face says
Still being investigated? What would make someone cross the centerline and hit a tree in the day time…