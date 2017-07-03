Police identify man who died after hit by SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY-Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and have identified the victim.

Just after 5:30 Friday first responders were dispatched to report of a vehicle, pedestrian accident near SW 29th and SW Randolph in Topeka, according to a media release.

Police learned that a blue SUV struck a 77-year-old man identified as Li Chun-Guang while he was crossing SW 29th. Chun-Guang was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police have made no arrests but ask that anyone with information on the accident to call the Accident Reconstruction Division of Topeka police.