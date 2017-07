WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who drowned at a southern Kansas lake has been identified has been identified.

Authorities say 21-year-old Javon Barber of Wichita drowned Saturday night in Lake Afton. Divers found his body more than two hours later.

Officials say Barber and an acquaintance had been swimming out to a buoy when they decided to turn around and swim back to shore. That’s when Barber began struggling and disappeared under the water’s surface.