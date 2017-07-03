Mildred R. Chancy, 97, Delphos, died Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at the Good Samaritan Society – Minneapolis. Mildred was born May 5, 1919 near Glasco to Will and Lula (Key) Crum.

Mildred was raised with her siblings on the farm where they kept busy doing daily chores. She attended Fairview and Prairie Point schools. On September 21, 1938 she and Clifford Chancy were united in marriage. To this union two boys were born, Terry and Gary. Mildred enjoyed quilting, gardening, and baking, but her greatest joy was her family.

She was a member of the Delphos United Methodist Church and the Friendly Neighbor Club.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clifford on September 28, 2008; granddaughter Jennifer Chancy; grandson Jason Lhotka; brothers Orval, Lowell, Virgil, and Bill Crum; and sister Madeline Warner.

Survivors include her sons Terry and wife Jan and Gary and wife Mari; sister-in-law Lucy Chancy; four grandchildren Elena Lhotka, Ruben Chancy and wife Stephanie, Vanessa Carter and husband Joe, and Chris Chancy and wife Domi; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, July 10 at the Delphos Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Society – Minneapolis. A luncheon will be held at Terry and Jan’s after the services and everyone is invited.