Margaret “Margie” Elizabeth (Haynes) Laha, 58, of Windom, KS passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Via Christi-St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita. She had lived in the McPherson, KS area since 2002, formerly of Columbia, TN. She worked at McPherson Hospital where she was in charge of Environmental Services.

Margie was born on April 2, 1959, in Ypsilanti, MI. On February 13, 2003, Margie was united in marriage to Christopher Michael Laha in McPherson, KS.

Survivors include: husband, Chris Laha of the home; mother, Lillian Thurston of Ypsilanti, MI; daughters, Jennifer Haynes of Hermitage, TN and Katie (Travis) Turner of Lyons, KS; sister, Penny McCurdy of Ypsilanti, MI; granddaughter, Keira Richert of Lyons, KS; step-daughters, Kena (Chris) Dacus of Canton, KS and Madelyn Laha of Idaho; mother-in-law, June Laha of Wakefield, KS; and a cat, Forrest.

A private graveside service will be held at Andover Cemetery, Windom.

Memorial donation may be given to American Cancer Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.