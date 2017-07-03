Magdalena Maria “Leni” Lahr, age 93 years and 10 months, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Mrs. Lahr was born on August 19, 1923 near Landshut, Germany, the youngest child of Andreas and Francisca (Winklmeir) Orthum. Leni was reared in a Roman Catholic family and she received her first Holy Communion on the 22nd of April, 1934. She immigrated to the United States in 1954. Leni was a devoted nanny to the Lester and Delores Kohman children. In 1956, she married John H. Lahr a young widower of the Highland community south of Abilene. Mrs. Lahr was a homemaker as well as an integral part of the Lahr farming operation located 5 miles south of Abilene. Leni was a devoted and nurturing Mom-Leni to the three Lahr step-children and lovingly supported their endeavors. She was also immensely proud and loving of her four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She excitedly became an American citizen in 1956. In addition to her many activities on the farm, Leni enjoyed gardening, cooking, nurturing her pets and farm animals, supporting the efforts of the Highland community activities, and just working on the farm with her ”Johnny Boy”.

Mrs. Lahr was preceded in death by her husband John in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Karen Lahr Razak, her grand-daughter Shelly Lahr Dunlap, her daughter-in Law, Sandra McElwain Lahr, as well as her parents, and her siblings: sisters Wally Netzil, Fanny Kleiner, Theresa Stumpf, and brothers, Andreas Jr., and Joseph Orthum. all of the Landshut area of Germany.

She is survived by two sons, O. W. Marc Lahr of Topeka, and Jerry P. Lahr of the Acme community, three grandchildren, Jason Lahr (Annie) of rural Abilene, Ross Razak (Heather) and Jenny Newell (Benjamin) all of Lawrence, Ks. Great-grandchildren include Isaiah, Elisha, and Lydia Lahr of rural Abilene, Zachary and Ava Razak, and Ruby, Millie and Addisu Newell all of Lawrence Ks., Alyssa Schooley (Seth) of Clay Center and Cale Dunlap (Katie) of Manhattan, Ks., son-in-law Dan Razak (Doris) and grandson-in-law Brad Dunlap (Jan), all of Abilene. Family relatives in the Landshut-Munich area of Bavaria also survive.

Mrs. Lahr loved America, her life on the farm, her family, volunteering at the Abilene Memorial Hospital, and helping those who needed a lift. In 2001, she was awarded the Clara Barton Humanitarian Award by the Abilene Chapter of the American Red Cross. She especially enjoyed her years of volunteer service with the Abilene Food & Clothing Center. Her family suggests memorial contributions to the Abilene Food and Clothing Center with contributions sent in care of Marc Lahr, 1515 SW Lakeside Drive, Topeka, Ks. 66604.

Mrs. Lahr was cremated and a private family inurnment took place at Abilene Memorial Cemetery at an earlier date. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Mrs. Lahr’s life at the Abilene Community Center, 1020 NW 8th Street at 10:00 Saturday morning, July 8th. Minister Mark Stanger of Mount Pleasant Church will officiate. An early lunch will follow.