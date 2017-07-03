Lois Ilene Scott, 93, the daughter of John Perkins and Verna (Boggs) Perkins

was born October 15, 1923 in Belleville, Kansas. She passed away in

Belleville on July 2nd, 2017.

Lois grew up in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School in

May, 1941. While in High School, she was Drum Major of the band,

Belleville’s first Homecoming Queen, and attended Kansas Girls State

where she was elected Treasurer.

Lois was united in marriage to James E Scott (of Belleville) on October 21,

1941 in the home of a U.S. Navy Chaplain in San Diego, California. To this

union 3 children were born, Diana, George and Beverly.

Lois worked one year with the Missouri State Council on Aging and

helped develop the Meals on Wheels program. She worked until retirement

for the James Foundation in St. James, Missouri spending most of that time

in the St. James Library. Her favorite role was as a Storyteller with the children.

Lois was a member of the First United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School.

She was a lifetime member of United Methodist Women, a lifetime member

of Eastern Star where she recently received a 75-year pin, active in PTA and loved playing bridge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband James E Scott, Brother

Earl Perkins, Sister-in-law Phyllis and Great Grandson Ryan Halverson.

She is survived by her Daughter Diana (Bob) Ryan of Louisa, Virginia; Son

George (Dorinda) Scott of Belleville,KS; and Daughter Beverly (Hugh) Boulger of Mokane, MIssouri;

10 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren and many loving Nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Janet Jones and the wonderful and caring staff at Country

Place Senior Living.

Cremation was selected and Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday,

July 6, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, Belleville, KS with Pastor Emily Meckley, officiating.

Private family inurnment services will be held at a later time at the Belleville Cemetery.

Friends may call prior to the services at the Church to sign the register.

Memorials are suggested to Country Place Senior Living, Belleville,KS.

Online condolences may be left at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.