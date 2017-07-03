Lena “Midge” Margarete Waggoner, 93, died July 2, 2017, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. She was born on January 31, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Carl and Catherine Klaussen Rick. Lena was a near lifelong resident of Lyons. Lena attended and graduated from a catholic school in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a homemaker and an office manager for her husband’s businesses; Waggoner-Busch and then Waggoner Electric. She was of the catholic faith and a member of the Mitchell Extension Homemakers Unit. Her hobbies were bowling, sewing, crocheting, quilting and gardening. She was proud to have handmade a quilt for each of her children and grandchildren. She loved attending school and sporting activities of all her children and grandchildren. On April 20, 1944, she was united in marriage with Clarence “Wayne” Waggoner in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 12, 2009. Lena was also preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one grandson Roy in 2010. She is survived by two sons, Edward and Leona Waggoner of Lyons, Don and Julia Waggoner of McPherson; daughter, Linda Barker of Lyons; brother, Leo Rick of Bolivar, Missouri; two sisters, Josephine Preston of Kansas City, Missouri, and Edith Johnston of Kansas City, Missouri; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Father Patrick Kotrba officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 1:30 P.M., Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with a rosary at 1:30 P.M. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Hospice of Reno County or Sandstone Heights Nursing Home in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.