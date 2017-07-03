Kansas man hospitalized after Sunday night shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and searching for a suspect.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday police responded to the 1200 Block of SW Lincoln in Topeka, according to a media release.

Upon arrival at the residence, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the porch of the home. EMS transported him to a local hospital. The circumstances of what led to the shooting are unclear, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black male with tan pants and a white shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call police.