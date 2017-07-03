Kansas man found hiding in bedroom; jailed for fatal stabbing

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 4a.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017, at 3:39 a.m. police were dispatched to 508 West Thompson Street for a reported stabbing that had just occurred, according to a media release.

When Officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim Carlos Romero, 23, 508 in the living room of the home with a stab wound to the upper body. Finney County EMS responded and transported Romero to St. Catherine’s Hospital where he died.

The investigation revealed Romero had a party at his residence into the morning hours Sunday. At some point during the party the suspect Alberto Tello, 23, Garden City, showed up at the party. A verbal altercation occurred between Tello, and other members of the party and Tello was asked to leave, which he did.

Romero followed Tello outside to confirm he was leaving his property. Once Tello and Romero made it outside Tello turned and stabbed Romero in the upper body area, according to police. Romero returned inside the residence and told partygoers he was stabbed and 911 was called.

Tello fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

They found him hiding in a bedroom of his residence in the 2900 Block of Fleming Street and arrested without incident. He is being held in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charge of Second Degree Murder.

Tello has previous convictions for Burglary in Finney County and Assault and Battery of a Law Enforcement officer in Ellis County.