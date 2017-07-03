The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas deputy finds body in burning vehicle

by Leave a Comment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Douglas County sheriff’s found a body inside a burning vehicle just northeast of Lawrence.

Sgt. Kristen Channel says the deputy discovered the vehicle on fire shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday. It had apparently left the roadway and struck an unoccupied farm truck.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported Monday that authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the body or determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *