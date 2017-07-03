The Salina Post

Kansas barn blaze kills pregnant mare; cause of fire unclear

photos courtesy C-Arrow Stables

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a weekend blaze in a southern Kansas horse stable, killing a pregnant mare.

C-Arrow Stables owner Barry Cole reported that he managed to save eight of the nine horses from the barn in Maize near Wichita after finding the structure on fire about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

But Cole says a mare named Midnight did not escape the fire that destroyed the barn, the tack inside and a tractor.

Saturday fire -photos courtesy C-Arrow Stables

The property offers riding lessons, training and horse rentals along with boarding services, as well as youth camps each spring and summer. Cole says a rodeo camp scheduled to take place later this month will go on.

 

