Kan. man accused in abduction, murder of estranged wife held on $1M bond

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been ordered jailed on $1 million bond on charges that he abducted and killed his estranged wife.

A Shawnee County judge set the bond Monday for 38-year-old Pedro Enriquez during the man’s brief court appearance on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.

Enriquez is to appear in court next on Thursday, and it was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Enriquez is accused of abducting 33-year-old Viviana Vazquez on June 7 from a Topeka home, where their 10-year-old son says he saw Enriquez drag her outside by the hair. Viviana Vazquez’s body was found the next day.

Enriquez was arrested Friday in Jefferson County.