Independence day forecast

Scattered thunderstorms will redevelop today. Thunderstorms would increase considerably this evening and continue overnight. Severe thunderstorms are likely with hail as large as golf balls and 60 to 70 mph winds. The primary threat would transition to damaging winds later tonight. Heavy rains that may cause flooding are also likely, especially tonight across Southern Kansas. There is also a good chance of thunderstorms on Independence Day, especially along and east of I-135. These thunderstorms may also be severe, but this is dependent on the extent of storms Monday night. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the lower 90s. Forecasts should be monitored closely. Make sure you have the means to receive all severe weather related products.