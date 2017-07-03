Whitewater – Heinitz, Wanda Lee, 83, passed away July 1,2017. Best known to everyone as “Mama Wanda” she will be missed by many. Visitation with the family will be from 6:30-8pm Thursday, July 6 at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater and graveside services will be held Friday, July 7 at 2pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Pretty Prairie.