The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Heinitz, Wanda Lee

by Leave a Comment

Whitewater – Heinitz, Wanda Lee, 83, passed away July 1,2017. Best known to everyone as “Mama Wanda” she will be missed by many. Visitation with the family will be from 6:30-8pm Thursday, July 6 at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater and graveside services will be held Friday, July 7 at 2pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Pretty Prairie.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *