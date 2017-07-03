The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

General services schedule for Independence Day

by 1 Comment

Crews will be providing regularly scheduled sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. However, the landfill will close at 2:00 p.m. and will resume regular hours on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Additionally, the Household Hazardous Waste and General Services facilities will be closed.

If you have any questions concerning your collection schedule or these other facilities, please call General Services at 309-5750 for more information.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Thoughts and prayers for the sanitation workers who can’t be home with their families for the holiday. Thank you for your service.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *