General services schedule for Independence Day

Crews will be providing regularly scheduled sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. However, the landfill will close at 2:00 p.m. and will resume regular hours on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Additionally, the Household Hazardous Waste and General Services facilities will be closed.

If you have any questions concerning your collection schedule or these other facilities, please call General Services at 309-5750 for more information.