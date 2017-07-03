Disturbance call ends with arrest of 32-year-old Salina man

A disturbance call led to the arrest of 32-year-old Rafael Milton, of Salina, after he allegedly pulled a handgun on two people at a social gathering.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that dispatched received the disturbance call around 7:54 a.m. Saturday and officers were dispatched to 131 S. Tenth. Moments before the officers arrived, a man and woman said that Milton pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them and threatened to shoot them.

Milton left in a gray Chrysler just as police arrived. Capt. Sweeney said an officer followed him, making a stop on the 200 block of South Ninth. A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun and an open can of beer.

Milton was arrested for transporting an open container, driving under the influence, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault and criminal threat.