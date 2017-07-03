Dale C. Shively, 82, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 in Ellsworth. He was born September 27, 1934 in Ellsworth to Henry Clint and Gertrude Mary (Straley) Shively.

Dale was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County where he worked as a driller in the oilfield and operated a custom harvesting business. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Geneseo American Legion Post 241.

Dale married Dolores Rae Wright in Ellsworth on November 22, 1961. She preceded him in death.

Dale is survived by his son, Jeff Freeman and wife JoEllen of Kanopolis; daughter, Fonda Rush and husband Jerry of Geneseo; son, Les Shively of Kanopolis; grandchildren, Evan Shively, Jenny and Clint Freeman, and Brian and Justin Rush; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sisters, Nathlie Baker, Marjorie Splitter, and Marie Hoss; and brothers, Donald and Wayne.

Memorial service: 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth followed by inrunment in Buckeye Cemetery, rural Kanopolis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Geneseo American Legion Post 241, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.