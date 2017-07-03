ATV driver injured after being struck by pickup

First responders were called to the 5100 block of West Farrelly around 7 p.m. last night after an all-terrain vehicle was struck by a Ford pickup.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said that Greg Dupes, 62, was attempting to turn east out of his driveway but didn’t see an eastbound 1994 Ford F-250, driven by 55-year-old Michael Henry, of Saline County.

Henry struck the rear of the 2010 Yamaha Grizzly, throwing Dupes off of the ATV. Undersheriff Melander said that Dupes was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Dupes told authorities that sun glare made it hard to see oncoming traffic.

Henry was not injured.