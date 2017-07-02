Virgil Dean Wenger age 88 went to be with the Lord Jesus, early a.m. on July 1, 2017 at the Chapman Valley Manor, Chapman, Kansas.

He was born in Abilene, KS on April 6, 1929 to David S. and Ethel Haynes-Wenger.

Following his graduation from Abilene High School in 1947, he was employed at Cruse Ford Motor Company both as a bookkeeper and the parts department.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in

May of 1951 and served during the Korean Conflict and spent a

portion of his time overseas in both Japan & Korea. Later he was employed by the U.S. Postal System as a desk clerk at the Abilene Post Office and retired on October 2, 1992 after 35 years of employment.

Following his honorable discharge from the Military in April of 1953, he married

Carol Lavon Hoover on July 7, 1953. Virgil and Carol adopted two

sons, Clarke Dean and Robert Dean. He loved his family dearly and

attended their Sports and Music activities, faithfully.

He was a longtime member of the Abilene Brethren in Christ Church and

spent most of his life in Abilene, Kansas.

He is survived by his wife Carol of the home, his two sons, Clarke Wenger of Osage City, KS and

Robert Wenger of Louisvile, KY, and 2 sisters, Wilma Wenger-Musser of Mechanicsburg, PA and Miriam Wenger-Kurtz of Costa Mesa, CA.

Also, survived by three grandsons, Matthew Wenger, Sean Wenger & Cody Wenger and

five granddaughters, Valorie (Daniel) Wenger-Mackison, Bobbie Lee Wenger-Smith,

Tara Wenger, Tracy Wenger-Carranza & Kiera Wenger and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wilmer Wenger.

A family visitation will be held on Friday, July 7, 5:30 to :7:00 p.m. at the Martin-Becker-Carlson

Funeral Home.

The Memorial Service will be held at the Abilene Brethren in Christ Church, 11th & Buckeye

Avenue at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 with Pastor’s Dale & Margaret Engle officiating.

Burial will be at the Union Cemetery northeast of Abilene following the Memorial

Service.

Martin-Becker-Carlson funeral home in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers

Memorials may be given to the Abilene Brethren in Christ Church and/or to the Gospel

Tide Broadcasting Association, Inc P.O. Box 399 Chambersburg, PA17201

and may be left at either the funeral home or the church.