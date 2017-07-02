The Salina Post

Police: 1 dead after crash 2-vehicle crash in Manhattan

MANHATTAN – A 53-year-old woman injured in an accident just after after noon in Manhattan on Saturday was flown to a hospital in Topeka where she died, according to the Riley County Police Department.

The crash briefly closed Seth Child and Tuttle Creek Boulevard.

Details on the accident that involved a pickup and a sedan and name of the victim were not released.

Police are expected to release additional details on Sunday afternoon.

Check the Post for additional details as they become available.

