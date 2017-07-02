Mindy Webb was a single mother of three working her way through nursing school when she met Alleyah. At less than a year old, Alleyah was diagnosed with type one spinal muscular atrophy, causing muscle weakness and breathing distress.

When Alleyah went into foster care, Mindy said she knew that she had to help any way she could. Mindy adopted Alleyah and the two now host other children at their own daycare. Mindy Webb is the BANK VI Hero of the Week.

Mindy moved to Salina when she was in eighth grade and is a South High graduate. Around 11 years ago, she started going through the nursing program in Hutchinson. She was working as the health and wellness director at Sterling House when she met Alleyah. Mindy worked part-time with Alleyah before going full-time.

“Shortly after that she went into foster care and I was able to work with her a few months while she was in foster care,” Mindy said. “That foster care eventually decided that they weren’t able to meet her needs.”

Entering the foster care program, Mindy took Alleyah into her care and they have been together ever since. Mindy said her family was very supportive of her decision and everyone helps out as much as they can. She also has several home health care professionals who help with Alleyah.

Alleyah is nine-years-old now and a big part of Mindy’s day care. She looks after between eight and nine kids, many of which have been with her for several years.

“I think it is awesome that the daycare kids get to grow up around someone with special needs,” Mindy said. “It is not as scary for them when they encounter someone with special needs out in public. They know that she is just like you.”

In her free time, Mindy enjoys going to baseball games and concerts. She is engaged to Mike Martin.