Crawford and Roach intersection construction

On Wednesday, July 5, Vogts-Parga Construction of Newton will begin reconstructing the intersection of Crawford and Roach Streets.

The project includes removal of the top five inches of the asphalt surface and replacing it with concrete, which is more resistant to the permanent depressions/deformations that occur where vehicles routinely start and stop.

The intersection will be constructed in two phases, beginning with the south half. Crawford Street traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and the 35 mph speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph. Roach Street will be closed to traffic south of the intersection at Millwood Drive. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and allow additional time to continue to reach nearby destinations. The work is scheduled to be completed in conjunction with the beginning of Central High School’s 2017-2018 school year on August 11.

The $113,000 project is part of the City’s $4.7 million road maintenance capital improvement program.