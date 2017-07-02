COA, Salina Senior Center, Meals on Wheels closed for Fourth of July holiday

The Saline County Commission on Aging (COA) and its facility, the Salina Senior Center, will be closed Tuesday (July 4, 2017) in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Additionally, the COA’s Salina Meals on Wheels will not run that day. All offices and programs will resume regular hours on July 5, 2017.
Commenting Disclaimer
- Be respectful.
- Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
- Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
- Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole purpose of angering others will be removed.
Leave a Reply