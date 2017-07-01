HERINGTON – Wanda Marie Strole, departed this life Thursday, June 29th, 2017, at a Family Care Home in Abilene. She was born on October 11, 1923, at Ft. Cobb, OK, the daughter of Pete and Anna (Schartner) Base.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 5th, 2017, 1:00 – 2:00 PM, at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel. Graveside service will follow 2:30 PM, at the Navarre Cemetery, with Pastor Mitzi Love, officiating.

She graduated from Hope School with the class of 1941. She married Elmer Luther Strole on August 6, 1946, at Hope. He preceded her in death on May 28, 1990. She is also preceded in death by two brothers; Alfred and Wesley Base, four sisters; Leoda Nash, Almeda Sanders, Lawneta Cott, Lena Thomas; and her parents.

She is survived by her son Don Strole (wife-Linda) of Lawrence, two grandsons; Geoff Strole (wife-Cindy) of Eudora, KS, and Nicholas Strole (fiancé-Leigh McLennon)of Urbana, IL.

The family requests memorials to New Life Church of God-Herington; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington.