Small plane makes emergency landing in Kansas cornfield

SHAWNEE COUNTY – A small plane made an unexpected landing just after 11a.m. Saturday in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the 2001 MAC-145B Fixed Wing Single Engine

airplane piloted by Pierre S. Melcher, 57, Houston, was traveling from Kansas City to Denver.

The plane lost oil pressure and made an emergency landing in a corn field near the 2600 Block of U.S. 24 Highway.

Melcher and a passenger were not injured.