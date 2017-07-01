Police: 77-year-old Kansas man dies after hit by SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY-Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatality accident.

Just after 5:30 Friday first responders were dispatched to report of a vehicle, pedestrian accident near SW 29th and SW Randolph in Topeka, according to a media release.

Police learned that a blue SUV struck a 77-year-old man while he was crossing SW 29th. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police have made no arrests but ask that anyone with information on the accident to call the Accident Reconstruction Division.

Name of the of the victim has not been released.