Kansas woman hospitalized after car hits a tree

NEWTON COUNTY, MO – A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Saturday in Newton County Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford 500 driven by Summer D. Padilla, 35, Baxter Springs, was traveling on Highway 43 four miles south of Joplin. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

She was transported to Mercy Hospital in serious condition, according to the MSHP. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the MSHP.