Kansas truck driving school forced to refund student tuition

From the school’s former social media page

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Wichita truck driving school and its owner will pay $6,000 back to students after admitting to making false claims about its credentials.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said Friday that Wichita Truck Driving School claimed to be approved by the Kansas Board of Regents and said it was a member of the Wichita Chamber of Commerce.

Neither claim was true. Making such false claims violates state law.

The $6,000 represents tuition to students. The company and its owner, Tandy McKenzie, also agreed to pay court costs related to the case.

