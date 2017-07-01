The Salina Post

Jacque C. Frost

Jacque C. Frost, of Beloit, Kansas, was born March 27, 1945, to Claude and Flora Lucille (Jones) Frost. She died Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Mitchell County Hospital, Beloit, Kansas.

Jacque was a special needs person and lived at the OCCK homes in Beloit.

She is survived by her sister – Glenda (Tony) of San Antonio, Texas, and her OCCK family of Beloit.

A celebration of life service will be Monday, July 3, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., Esbon United Methodist Church, Esbon, Kansas. Interment will be in the Esbon Cemetery, Esbon, Kansas.

Online condolences can be left at www.melbymortuay.com. Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas, was in charge of arrangements.

