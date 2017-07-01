Gary Ritz

(March 27, 1941 – June 30, 2017)

A celebration of life will be held for Gary Ritz, age 76 of Beloit, at 10AM, Thursday, July 6, at the Glen Elder United Methodist Church. Mr. Ritz died on June 30 at Salina Regional Health Center. Survivors include, wife Roberta of the home, sons, Dennis of Glen Elder and Curtis of Manhattan, daughter, Sherry Montey of Salina. 2 Sisters, Lynda Becker, Downs and Becky Waggoner, McPherson. Visitation will be at the church from 6PM-8PM Wednesday, July 5. Memorials may be given to Glen Elder United Methodist Church, Isle of Lights, or the Beloit Parks and Rec.