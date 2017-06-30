Willis “Willie” D. Winter, age 84, passed away on Thurs., June 29, 2017 at Mt. Joseph Senior Village, Concordia, KS. He was born on Dec. 16, 1932 in Palmer, KS to William H. & Hulda (Meyerhoff) Winter.

Willie graduated from Linn High School in 1950 and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He married Phyllis Breen on Feb. 24, 1958 and she preceded him on March 5, 2014. Willie worked at Cloud Ceramics for 37 years before retiring in 1993 as the plant manager. After his retirement he sold brick manufacturing equipment for JK Tooling & Machine & later drove cars for Babe-Houser Motor Co. in Concordia. He was a member of the Concordia Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #76 & a former member of Moose Lodge #1428 & Elks Lodge.

He is survived by his sons; Casey Winter(Teresa), Great Bend, John Winter & Mike Winter, both of Concordia; brothers in law, Ray Beikman & Reynold Schaaf, both of Linn; grandchildren, Angie Stoney (Jerred), Preston Winter, Stacy Winter & Lake Winter & 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his parents; a step-mother, Viola; a brother, Dean & sisters, Muriel Beikman & Katherine Schaaf.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Monday, July 3, 2017 at the Concordia Lutheran Church with Jim Winter officiating. Burial with Military honors by American Legion Post #76 & VFW Post #588 will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia. Visitation will be on Sun, July 2, 2017 from 12-8 pm with the family greeting friends from 6-7 pm at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to Concordia Lutheran Church in care of the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.