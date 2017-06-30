Virginia Kathryn Wigle, 88 of Council Grove, Kansas died Thursday, June 29, 2017, at her residence following a short battle with cancer.

She was born April 29, 1929 in Dickinson County to Walter and Lottie (Kauffman) Lay. She attended Emporia Teacher’s College and taught school for 2 years at Sunflower and a year at Walnut Grove. She was a homemaker and farmwife. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, canning, gardening and loved spending time with her family.Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Donald Lay, Gilbert Lay, Rolland Lay; sisters: Eleanor Rindt, Laverna Leeson; grandson Darrin Lee; and daughter-in-law Lula Bell Wigle.

Virginia is survived by her husband Earl, of the home; son Virgil Wigle; daughter Kathryn Miller and husband Jim, all of Council Grove; brother Clinton Lay and wife Barbara, of Wichita; sister, Phyllis Anderson and husband Ralph, of Council Grove; and grandson Daniel Wigle, of Council Grove.

Memorial services are planned for Friday, July 7, 2017, at 2:00pm, at Zeiner Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at 1:00, prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846