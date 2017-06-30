Venango Beach at Kanopolis Lake closed til further notice

The Army Corp of Engineers at Kanopolis Lake have released the following information on their Facebook page Friday afternoon:

Recent water testing results have revealed above “normal” fecal coliform bacteria levels within the designated beach area. The elevated levels exceed the threshold for safe swimming conditions therefore the beach will be closed until further notice.

Visitors are still welcome to use the playground and picnic area directly North of the beach free of charge, but we ask that no one drive past the barricades or walk down to the beach area.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may place on our visitors during this holiday weekend, but please know that this closure is with your safety in mind.

Fecal coliform testing is only conducted at designated beaches, visitors are encouraged to take precautions such as reducing exposure time and showering immediately after swimming in other parts of the lake.

Fecal coliform bacteria levels fluctuate throughout the lake and are influenced by water inflows into the lake and local storm run off that contains bacteria associated with human and animal fecal matter. This is one reason that pets are not allowed at the beach!