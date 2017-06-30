Trump Administration makes changes to travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration’s revived travel ban for visitors from six mostly Muslim countries (all times EDT):

The Trump administration has apparently altered its definition of a “bona fide” relationship, adding fiancés of people in the U.S. to its list of people who are exempt from its travel ban from six mainly Muslim nations.

The administration had set criteria for visa applicants from the six nations and all refugees that require a “close” family or business tie to the United States. The guidelines sent to U.S. embassies and consulates on Wednesday said applicants from the six countries must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling in the U.S.

Briefing on implementation of EO 13780 – Protecting the nation from foreign terrorist entry Into the United States: https://t.co/G4LokrA9PV — Department of State (@StateDept) June 29, 2017

Guidance released Thursday by the State Department and the Homeland Security Department adds “fiancé” to that definition of “close familial relationship.”

___

9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles International Airport has been relatively calm after a new travel ban took effect Thursday, but some visitors are still nervous.

Hanadi Al-haj of Diamond Bar, California, came early to pick up her mother, 65-year-old Amal Bagoon, who was in Yemen but has a U.S. green card.

There were no problems, but Al-haj says she still worried about how the ban might affect other relatives.

Her father, two sisters and other relatives left war-torn Yemen but are stuck in Jordan. Last year, U.S. officials denied their requests for entry.

Al-haj says, “They want to come here to visit me but we have war in Yemen. They will not allow it.” she said. “They reject (them) right away.”

Al-haj, a 15-year resident, says, “It makes me sad as an American.”