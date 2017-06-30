Super Kansas Cash Jackpot is nearing all-time high

TOPEKA, KAN. – The Super Kansas Cash jackpot for July 1 is nearing an all-time high! Any player who matches all numbers in Saturday’s drawing will win or share a cash jackpot worth an estimated $3.115 million.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since September 21 of last year, when a Prairie Village resident captured a record $3.16 million jackpot. In Super Kansas Cash, players get two plays for $1. It’s a Kansas-only game with jackpots starting at $100,000 and eight ways to win. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Following each drawing, you can see the number of winners at each prize level on the Super Kansas Cash Prizes Won page on the Kansas Lottery website.

Jackpots are also rolling in Mega Millions, Powerball and Hot Lotto, after no tickets matched all numbers in those games this week. The June 30 Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $158 million with a cash option of $100.5 million. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $106 million with a cash option of $67.7 million for July 1. Anyone who matches all numbers in Hot Lotto will win or share $7.88 million, with the lottery paying the initial taxes on the prize.

Lottery players – submit all your winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes!