Sharon L. (Heatwole) Foiles, 77 of Salina, passed away Friday, June 30, 2017 with her loving family by her side. Sharon was born November 5, 1939 to Chester and Ruth (Farber) Heatwole in Newton.

Sharon retired from KP&L where she worked as a customer service representative.

She loved music and playing the piano. Sharon was also a collector of antiques.

Survivors include her daughter; Terri Kjeldseth (Kevin) of Sioux City, IA. and son; Dax Mickelson of Salina, 3 grandchildren; Kayla Kjeldseth, Trenton Pickett and Kelsi Mickelson and a sister; Cathy Lentz of Grand Prairie, TX.

A celebration of life will be 10:30am, Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.