Inmate who drove away from Kansas prison back in custody

UPDATE: Authorities in Leavenworth County report the inmate who drove away from the Lansing Correctional facility early Friday is back in custody. No additional details were released.

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in Lansing say they are a looking from a man who escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Police say 34-year-old James Stewart II escaped early Friday. Details on how he escaped were not immediately released.

Stewart is described white, 6-foot tall, 179 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is driving a silver Impala with Kansas tags.

Stewart has used the names Jamesson Fuerebjorn and Jim Stewart as aliases.

He was in prison for an aggravated robbery conviction in Jefferson County in 2013. He was also convicted for two 2013 aggravated robberies in Shawnee County.